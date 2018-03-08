Go to Mobile Version

Yoo Byung-jae’s comedy show set to launch on Netflix

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Mar 8, 2018 - 11:21
  • Updated : Mar 8, 2018 - 11:21
From March 16, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy a “good laugh” from a stand-up comedy show by Korean TV personality Yoo Byung-jae.

A Netflix original, “Yoo Byung-jae: Too Much Information,” is the first Korean entertainment show produced by the world’s leading internet entertainment service. 

The poster for “Yoo Byung-jae: Too Much Information” on Netflix (Netflix)

Yoo shot the show in 2017 and pre-released short clips have been popular, gaining more than 10 million views online.

Yoo was a screenwriter for “Saturday Night Live Korea” for four seasons. While working with the show, he also took the role of a cast member, which led to appearances on a number of TV variety shows.

“I am very excited to team up with Netflix to bring my humor to the world,” Yoo said. “I hope people have a good laugh watching my show and that this becomes a positive beginning for the stand-up comedy genre in Korea.”

A second series of the show has already been confirmed.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

