Yoo Byung-jae’s comedy show set to launch on Netflix

A Netflix original, “Yoo Byung-jae: Too Much Information,” is the first Korean entertainment show produced by the world’s leading internet entertainment service.
|The poster for “Yoo Byung-jae: Too Much Information” on Netflix (Netflix)
Yoo shot the show in 2017 and pre-released short clips have been popular, gaining more than 10 million views online.
Yoo was a screenwriter for “Saturday Night Live Korea” for four seasons. While working with the show, he also took the role of a cast member, which led to appearances on a number of TV variety shows.
“I am very excited to team up with Netflix to bring my humor to the world,” Yoo said. “I hope people have a good laugh watching my show and that this becomes a positive beginning for the stand-up comedy genre in Korea.”
A second series of the show has already been confirmed.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)