Military to expand welfare services for troops

NATIONAL

The Ministry of National Defense building in Seoul in this file photo (Yonhap)

Korea's defense ministry on Thursday announced a package of measures to promote the welfare of the nation's military personnel, including gradual wage hikes for conscripts.The five-year plan focuses on expanding welfare services for rank-and-file soldiers.The Ministry of National Defense is required to update its welfare-related policy every five years under the Framework Act on Military Welfare.It has decided to raise the monthly wages of soldiers with the rank of private, private first class, specialist and sergeant in mandatory service.Sergeants will be paid 676,100 won ($633) per month in 2022, far more than the current 216,000 won, the ministry said.The military will also employee civilians for base-related chores, such as weeding and snow removal, so that soldiers can concentrate on their missions.The measure will be first introduced at 11 front-line Army divisions next year and expanded to entire units nationwide in 2020.In a bid to enhance the quality of their barracks life, the troops will be allowed to use personal mobile phones after their daily duty.(Yonhap)