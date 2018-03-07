[Photo News] Dyson V10's Asia Debut

DYSON V10’S ASIA DEBUT -- Dyson’s vice president of floor care and robotics, John Churchill, demonstrates the functions of the new V10 cordless vacuum at the K Museum of Contemporary Art in Seoul on Wednesday. Churchill announced that Dyson would no longer be developing corded vacuums, moving completely into the cordless vacuums sphere. On Wednesday, the company revealed the new Dyson Cyclone 10 vacuum and Dyson Pure Cool air purifier for the first time in Asia, following similar events in New York and Paris on Tuesday. (Yonhap)