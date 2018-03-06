Go to Mobile Version

Kim Jong-un reaches ‘satisfactory agreement’ with Seoul’s envoys: NK media

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Mar 6, 2018 - 14:24
  • Updated : Mar 6, 2018 - 14:24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached a “satisfactory agreement” with Seoul’s special envoys, North Korean media reported Tuesday, without any comments by Kim.

Kim on Monday met with Seoul’s envoys led by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, and hosted a welcome dinner in Pyongyang.

“The supreme leader received President Moon Jae-in’s intentions on (an inter-Korean) leaders’ meeting and reached a satisfactory agreement,” the Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. 

(Korean Central News Agency-Yonhap)

The news agency also reported that Kim gave “firm orders” to concerned North Korean state organs to take related steps.

“The supreme leader spoke frankly about improving inter-Korean relations, and ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula with the South’s special envoys,” the news outlet said, adding that “in-depth discussions for diverse inter-Korean contact and dialogue” took place.

The North Korean news agency’s reports did not mention denuclearization or the possibility of US-North Korea talks. However, it said that Chung delivered a letter from South Korea’s President Moon, and that the South Korean officials thanked the North Korean leader for sending delegations to the PyeongChang Olympics.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)

