Court arraigns ex-defense minister to determine whether to issue arrest warrant

NATIONAL

A Seoul court arraigned former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin on Tuesday to determine whether to issue an arrest warrant for him on charges of interfering with a ministry investigation into the military's political intervention ahead of the 2012 presidential election.



Kim, who headed the ministry from 2010-2014, is suspected of pressuring ministry officials into toning down the inquiry into a massive political maneuver carried out by the military's cyber command to influence public opinion online in favor of the then-ruling party presidential candidate Park Geun-hye.



"I think I have faithfully carried out my duties for national defense so far," Kim told reporters after arriving at the Seoul Central District Court for the arraignment. "I will follow whatever decision the judicial branch makes."



The court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant for Kim late Tuesday or early Wednesday.





Former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin heads to a courtroom after arriving at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

It is the second time prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for Kim. In November, he was released from an 11-day detention after a court granted a motion to reconsider the legality of an arrest warrant issued over the same suspicions.The court accepted his argument at the time that there is a low risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.Following its 2013-14 probe into the alleged political meddling by the cyberwarfare wing, the Criminal Investigation Command under the defense ministry concluded that no top officials were involved in the scheme, which violated rules about maintaining political neutrality.But in a recently reopened probe, a former military investigator made statements indicating that Kim issued direct orders regarding the internal probe into the command's suspected political meddling.Three officials have been arrested for allegedly following his orders to block the investigation. (Yonhap)