Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Big Bang member Daesung to start military duty on March 13

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Mar 5, 2018 - 15:33
  • Updated : Mar 5, 2018 - 15:33
Daesung of K-pop group Big Bang will start his mandatory military service on March 13, YG Entertainment said Monday.

According to the agency, Daesung applied for military service in 2017 with hopes of enlisting at a similar time with other members of the group.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men have to carry out their military duty for about two years. 

Daesung, member of Big Bang (Yonhap)

As Taeyang is set to enlist on March 12, Seungri will be Big Bang’s only member yet to enlist. T.O.P and G-Dragon began their military service in February 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Seungri is currently promoting “Love Only,” the film which marked his Chinese acting debut.

YG Entertainment said Seungri will also enlist after releasing his solo album during the first half of 2018.

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114