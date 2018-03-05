Big Bang member Daesung to start military duty on March 13

According to the agency, Daesung applied for military service in 2017 with hopes of enlisting at a similar time with other members of the group.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men have to carry out their military duty for about two years.
|Daesung, member of Big Bang (Yonhap)
As Taeyang is set to enlist on March 12, Seungri will be Big Bang’s only member yet to enlist. T.O.P and G-Dragon began their military service in February 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Seungri is currently promoting “Love Only,” the film which marked his Chinese acting debut.
YG Entertainment said Seungri will also enlist after releasing his solo album during the first half of 2018.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)