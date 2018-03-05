Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Multiple-vehicle accident on Hongcheon Expressway leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Mar 5, 2018 - 14:31
  • Updated : Mar 5, 2018 - 14:31
A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on the Hongcheon Expressway Sunday night following heavy rainfall, leaving three people dead and five others injured.

Officials said the three drivers were critically injured and ultimately died as a result from the crash, while the other five people are being treated for injuries. 

(Yonhap)

The collision happened near the Hongcheon Rest Area in the direction of Honcheon, Gangwon Province at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Three cars were involved in the deadly crash, police reported.

Police believe that the first collision left the driver immobilized. Two other vehicles then rear-ended the first car with full-force, crushing the car completely.

It is speculated the initial point of the accident occurred due to one SUV crashing into the right-hand side railing.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114