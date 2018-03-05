Multiple-vehicle accident on Hongcheon Expressway leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

Officials said the three drivers were critically injured and ultimately died as a result from the crash, while the other five people are being treated for injuries.
|(Yonhap)
The collision happened near the Hongcheon Rest Area in the direction of Honcheon, Gangwon Province at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Three cars were involved in the deadly crash, police reported.
Police believe that the first collision left the driver immobilized. Two other vehicles then rear-ended the first car with full-force, crushing the car completely.
It is speculated the initial point of the accident occurred due to one SUV crashing into the right-hand side railing.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)