MeToo followed by #WithYou

At a media briefing for the JTBC drama “Misty” on Friday, actress Kim Nam-joo showed up dressed in a luxurious black suit. While a black outfit for a formal occasion may seem ordinary, the suit was explicitly chosen to express the lead actress’ support for the ongoing #MeToo movement.





Actress Kim Nam-joo wears a black suit at a press conference Friday at Digital Media City in Seoul. (JTBC)

Protesters hold banners that read “#MeToo” and “#WithYou” at a campaign Sunday for women’s rights at Gwanghwamun plaza in Seoul. (Yonhap)

A screen grab of Kim Tae-ri on JTBC`s "Newsroom" interview (JTBC)

Actress Choi Hee-seo declared her will to stand by the #MeToo and #WithYou movements. (Instagram)