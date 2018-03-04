Woman jailed for injuring 1-month-old baby

NATIONAL

The Daegu District Court has sentenced a woman to three years in prison for severely injuring her one-month-old baby.The court handed down the prison term as well as 40 hours of child abuse education for the woman for physical abuse that left her daughter with a fractured skull and bleeding near the head.The woman slapped her daughter’s leg, then repeatedly pulled her up by the arms and pushed her back down on the floor, after the baby kept crying until early in the morning.The injuries are expected to cause cognition, language and motor disorders in the baby. The judges said in their sentence that the woman “neglected her responsibility as a mother to protect and raise the child.”By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)