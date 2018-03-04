North Korea criticizes Kang's remarks on human rights

NATIONAL

North Korea has criticized South Korea's foreign minister for addressing its human rights conditions at a recent UN meeting.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called on Pyongyang last Monday to abandon its nuclear programs and improve human rights records during a high-level meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.



North Korea's media on Saturday called her remark an confrontational gesture that runs counter to the mood of detente created by its participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics last month.







Kang Kyung-hwa speaks at the Conference on Disarmament in Switzerland. (Yonhap)

"The South Korean foreign affairs official once again took issue with our human rights at the 37th UN Human Rights Council meeting," said Uriminzokkiri, a propaganda website whose name means between our people in Korean."This is a absurd confrontational behavior that dampens the current mood of improving North-South relations and provokes anti-North Korea human rights maneuvers," it added.During her key note speech at the UN meeting, Kang said North Korea should invest more of its resources in its people and the protection and promotion of their human rights."My government will continue to join the international community in urging North Korea to change course, both on the security and human rights fronts," she said. (Yonhap)