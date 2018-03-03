N. Korea issues warning over US military provocations

NATIONAL

North Korea's representative told the United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva last month that Pyongyang stands ready to fight back against any military provocation from the United States, the North's official media reported Saturday.



The Korean Central News Agency quoted the North's representative to the UN office in Geneva as telling the plenary meeting of the UN disarmament conference on Tuesday that it is a legitimate right of a sovereign state to take measures to increase its national defense capability for coping with outside threats.







A Reuters photo taken Feb. 27, 2018, shows Han Tae-song, North Korea`s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, speaking at the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. (Yonhap)

"(North Korea) was compelled to possess a nuclear deterrent in order to protect its sovereignty and the security of its nation from the harsh hostile policy and nuclear threat of the US that have persisted for years," the unidentified representative was quoted as saying in English."However, the hostile forces led by the US labeled the exercise of this legitimate right as a 'threat to global peace' and misused the voting mechanism of the UN Security Council to cook up several 'sanctions resolutions' in an attempt to deprive the DPRK of its self-defensive right." The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.The North's representative then accused the US of "amassing huge strategic assets in and around the Korean Peninsula, and mulling staging joint military exercises aimed at a pre-emptive nuclear attack on North Korea.""In order to defend itself from such threats, the DPRK had access to nuclear weapons, treasured sword of justice. As we have stated on numerous occasions, we will consider any type of blockade as an act of war against us, and if the US has indeed the guts to confront us in any 'rough' manner, we will not (hesitate) to respond to it," the representative said. (Yonhap)