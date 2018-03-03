[PyeongChang 2018] Fever of Olympics' cultural events to continue in Paralympics

SPORTS

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics is over, but the fever of various cultural side events that heated up the Olympics will carry over to the Paralympics.



The Gangwon provincial government said Saturday it will continue to run most of its cultural programs presented during the Olympics to offer the best cultural experiences to Korean and foreign visitors during the Paralympics.



The cultural side events of the Paralympics will kick off with a show at Saimdang Hall of the Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung, some 215 kilometers east of Seoul, at 7 p.m. on Thursday and last till the end of the Paralympics.





It will feature performances by the Korean traditional percussion band Ttamtti, guitarist Kim Ji-hee, Soyou, former member of the disbanded K-pop girl group Sistar, jazz vocalist Woongsan, baritone Kim Dong-kyu and a choir of disabled students.The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games run from Feb. 9 to March 18 in the host city of PyeongChang and the two sub-host cites of Gangneung and Jeongseon, all located in Gangwon Province.The opening show will be followed by a total of 91 performances to be held as part of the "Art On Stage" program to be held in Gangnueng and PyeongChang every day.The media art show "Cheongsan Byeolgok," which projects media art over real natural scenery to provide a magical experience, will be held in Solhyang Forest in Gangneung starting Friday.On Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, the "Donghae Art Festa 2018" will replace the "Fire Art Festa 2018" to keep presenting installation works from famous artists from home and abroad.Among other programs that will keep running are the "DMZ Art Festa 2018" that offers diverse performances of miming, music and dance at the Goseong Unification Observatory in Gangwon Province, and the Gangwon International Biennale, one of the most popular cultural programs during the Olympics.There are new programs prepared for the Paralympics.Some 800 disabled people from around the country will gather at a beach resort in Samcheok on March 12-16 for the "Ice Breaker Festival," a culturally charged festival aimed to promote unity between the disabled.The Korea Tourism Organization and the Gangwon provincial government will co-host the "Snow Festival in March," featuring actors Jang Keun-suk and Lee Dong-wook, and K-pop group B1A4.Jang will watch an ice hockey event together with 2,018 Korean and foreign fans in Gangneung next Saturday, while Lee will hold a fan meeting in the same city for some 1,000 fans from home and abroad on March 13. (Yonhap)