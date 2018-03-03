Parties differ on Moon's envoy to North Korea

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party said Saturday that President Moon Jae-in's plan to send a special envoy to North Korea will have positive effects on inter-Korean ties, as well as on relations between Pyongyang and Washington.



"A North Korean trip by Moon's envoy will help improve inter-Korean and US-North Korean relations, providing a clue to peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," party spokesperson Kim Hyun said in a commentary.



"The envoy's planned travel is a response to the recent South Korean visit by North Korea's special envoy Kim Yo-jong," Kim said, calling for an end to unnecessary political wrangling on the matter.





Presidential office Cheong Wa Dae will reportedly make an official announcement early next week on Moon's plan to send his special envoy to Pyongyang."All political parties should cooperate regardless of whom President Moon appoints as his special envoy. The president also plans to meet with leaders of major parties to listen to their opinions on foreign, security and unification policies," Kim noted.Meanwhile, Rep. Park Jie-won, a member of the minor opposition Democratic Peace Party, said National Intelligence Service director Suh Hoon should be appointed as Moon's special envoy to Pyongyang."Suh has long communicated with President Moon over North Korea issues and is highly trusted by the United States government in the field," said Park, who served as a special presidential envoy to North Korea during the liberal government of Kim Dae-jung in 2000."Suh appears unrivaled in expertise and know-how as far as the North Korea issues are concerned. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to treat him with proper respect," Park said.Besides Suh, Moon's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon are also being mentioned as candidates as a presidential envoy to the North.But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party opposed both Suh and Cho as a special envoy to Pyongyang, saying they are not seen as the figures who can ask the North to give up its nuclear weapons."It's deplorable that Suh and Cho are mentioned among the candidates as the president's special envoy to North Korea. They are unfit to deliver the Korean people's wish for denuclearization," said Jun Hee-kyung, a spokesperson for the party."Unless the Moon government fundamentally changes its attitudes for the denuclearization of the North, any dialogue with Pyongyang is questionable," Jun said. (Yonhap)