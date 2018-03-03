'Black Panther' tops 5 mln in attendance

Marvel's latest superhero movie "Black Panther" surpassed 5 million views on its 18th day of theatrical release in South Korea on Sunday, its local distributor said.
|(Walt Disney Company Korea)
It became the first film ever to hit the 5 million threshold this year.
The Ryan Coogler film had stayed atop the Korean box office since it opened on Feb. 14 before being pushed to No. 3 by two new Korean releases: "The Princess and the Matchmaker" and "Little Forest." But it still remains popular, drawing more than 50,000 moviegoers a day even during weekdays. (Yonhap)