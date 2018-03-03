'Black Panther' tops 5 mln in attendance

ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel's latest superhero movie "Black Panther" surpassed 5 million views on its 18th day of theatrical release in South Korea on Sunday, its local distributor said.





(Walt Disney Company Korea)

It became the first film ever to hit the 5 million threshold this year.The Ryan Coogler film had stayed atop the Korean box office since it opened on Feb. 14 before being pushed to No. 3 by two new Korean releases: "The Princess and the Matchmaker" and "Little Forest." But it still remains popular, drawing more than 50,000 moviegoers a day even during weekdays. (Yonhap)