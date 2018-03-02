Who will carry President Moon’s message to North Korea?

NATIONAL

With President Moon Jae-in announcing his plan to send a special envoy to North Korea, attention is now on who will carry the president’s message amid Seoul’s efforts to open up direct dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.



During his 30-minute telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump late Thursday, Moon said he would send an envoy “soon” in return for the visit by Kim Yo-jung, younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, who invited Moon for a summit in Pyeongyang, the Blue House said.



Among the likely candidates for special envoy is Suh Hoon, the National Intelligence Service chief, and Unification Minister Cho Myung-kyun. They attended the meeting hosted by President Moon for Kim Yo-jung and her delegate last month.



When introducing Suh and Cho to Kim and the North’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam at Blue House on Feb. 10, the president said his advisers‘ presence shows his “willingness to improve inter-Korea ties in a rapid and proactive manner."



NIS chief Suh Hoon. Yonhap