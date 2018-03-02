Military preps probe on 1980 Gwangju incident under special law

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Korea's defense ministry said Friday it will launch a task force on implementing a special law on finding the truth behind the military's deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju in 1980.The National Assembly passed the legislation earlier this week, which calls for the creation of an independent fact-finding committee as many people here want to know who was responsible for the use of military force against civilians protesting against the junta of Chun Doo-hwan.The Gwangju uprising in the southwestern city is officially called the May 18th Democratization Movement.The nine-member panel will operate for two years after it is established, with a one-year extension allowed if deemed necessary. The date of the launch has yet to be decided.The ministry's task force, comprised of 14 active-duty soldiers and civil servants, will be in charge of making related preparations for up to six months.It will also help the envisioned committee secure documents and other materials on the ministry's recent investigation, supported by civilian experts, into the allegations that the local Army carried out helicopter gunship attacks on the Gwangju protesters with Air Force fighter jets on standby.Citing its review of a huge trove of documents and interviews, the ministry said the chopper use was confirmed but it failed to reveal who ordered the operation.Students started protests against the Chun regime. As paratroopers beat and arrested them, many angry ordinary citizens joined the demonstrations.As the troops fired into a crowd, protesting civilians began to arm themselves, forming a defense force called the Citizens Army.The bloodshed led to the deaths of around 200 people, and 1,000 others were wounded, according to an official tally. But other estimates put the death toll at 1,000-2,000.(Yonhap)