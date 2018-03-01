Burger King raises prices of 12 menu items

|A Burger King store (Burger King)
The items are 10 burgers, such as the signature Whopper, Cheese Whopper and Bulgogi Whopper, and two sides including coconut shrimp.
With the increase of 100 won, or an average price increase of 0.3 percent, a single Whopper is to be sold at 5,700 won. However, if purchased as a set, the price is the same at 7,700 won.
The company said the price change was inevitable, considering an increase in overall operating costs.
Burger King is not the only fast-food chain to increase prices.
In November last year, local fast food chain Lotteria increased the prices of 12 burgers, kicking off a series of price hikes across fast-food chains. Since then, KFC, Mos Burger and Mom’s Touch have also raised the prices of some items.
Last month, McDonald’s raised the prices of 27 menu items by an average of 4 percent.
Industry sources say that the price hikes at fast-food chains may have been influenced by increases in the minimum wage and rental fees.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)