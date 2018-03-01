Foreign worker receives 20 years for killing co-worker

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Daegu High Court sentenced a foreign worker to 20 years in prison for killing his co-worker.The suspect was accused of murdering the victim by striking his head multiple times with a weapon and drowning him on Feb. 10, 2017.Although he was given a 14-year imprisonment at a lower court, the appellate court ruled 20 years in prison Thursday.The suspect had been punished for misconduct at work due to his violent behaviors toward the victim. It is believed that he committed the crime out of anger.The court dismissed the suspect’s claim that the incident was triggered as the victim tried to attack the suspect with the weapon.The Daegu court said, “The charges placed on the suspect hold true and the murder was intentional based on the evidence.”By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)