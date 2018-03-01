[Newsmaker] How MeToo movement is pushing for revision of South Korea’s defamation law

NATIONAL

In the wake of the global #MeToo movement, currently one of the most talked about issues here, South Korea’s controversial defamation law has been also brought into the spotlight.



A number of lawmakers and political parties recently announced that they would push for a revision of the law, which does not acknowledge truth as defense against defamation charges.



Women’s activists and some lawmakers criticized the defamation law as one of the biggest challenges that sexual violence victims here face.





Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party hold "#MeToo" signs as a way to show their support to victims of sexual violence at a recent press conference in South Korea. (Yonhap)

Rep. Nam In-soon (left) speaks at a discussion on sexual violence and ways to support victims at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

A protester is holding a sign taht reads "You are not alone" while participating at the MeToo campaign in Seoul (Yonhap)