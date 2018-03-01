Hyundai hires ex-BMW executive for newly launched performance car unit

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s leading automobile manufacturer, has launched a new division for high performance cars and motorsports, and appointed a former BMW M executive as vice chief, the company said Thursday.



The new division will focus on expanding Hyundai’s presence in the global performance car arena by adding new performance models and releasing Veloster N, a high performance version of its hatchback, this year, the company said.





Hyundai’s performance car lineup i30 N (Hyundai Motor)

Thomas Schemera, former executive of BMW M North America, is to head Hyundai’s high performance vehicle and motorsports division. (Hyundai Motor)