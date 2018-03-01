Singer Heo Young-ji confirms relationship with Guckkasten’s Ha Hyun-woo

The two began their relationship in the second half of last year according to DPS Media.
“After meeting through mutual friends, Ha Hyun-woo and Heo Young-ki contacted each other and recently began to have feelings for one another. They are cautiously getting to know each other,” it said.
|Heo Young-ji’s Instagram
Heo and Ha reportedly met as panel members of the TV program “Shadow Singer,” which ran from July to November 2017. The two singers, who have a 13-year age difference, have reportedly met each other’s parents as well.
The lead singer of four-member band Guckkasten, Ha Hyun-woo performed John Lennon’s “Imagine” at the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Heo debuted as a new member of Kara in 2014, with its EP “Day & Night.” The group disbanded in 2016. Since then, Heo has been appearing on TV shows and dramas. She also made her solo debut last year with the song “Memory Clock.”
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)