NATIONAL

In contrast to the clear sky in Seoul, Daegwallyeong township is being covered with snow Thursday.Low temperatures will hover around minus 14 degrees Celsius, with peak temperatures of minus 4 C in the county of PyeongChang, Gangwon Province.With the sudden snowfall and subzero temperatures, many people got stuck in traffic, while snow and ice are being cleared from roads.The snowfall is set to let up by Friday, according to the country’s weather agency.Written by Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com Photos by Yonhap