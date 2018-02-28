Moon seeks meeting with leaders of ruling, opposition parties

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in hopes to invite leaders of the ruling and opposition parties to Cheong Wa Dae to brief them about inter-Korean relations and other developments that happened during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, an official said Wednesday.



"We're at a stage where the office of the senior political affairs secretary is trying to check the schedules of the leaders of parties in order to propose a meeting," the presidential official told reporters on condition of anonymity.



Should opposition parties agree, Cheong Wa Dae hopes to hold the meeting sometime next week.





(Yonhap)

If the meeting takes place, Moon is expected to brief party leaders on his discussions with high-level North Korean and U.S. officials that visited the South for the Olympics, including the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump.Moon could also use the meeting to ask for support for his push to hold a referendum on revising the Constitution at the same time as June's local elections.It is unclear, however, if the main opposition Liberty Korea Party will agree to such a meeting as LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo has rejected similar meetings proposed by Moon.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party is expected to accept the proposal as the party called earlier in the day for a meeting between the president and the leaders of ruling and opposition parties about diplomacy and national security issues. (Yonhap)