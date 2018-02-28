Go to Mobile Version

Samsung C&T appoints former GE executive to board

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 28, 2018 - 15:31
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2018 - 15:31
Samsung C&T said Wednesday that it has appointed former General Electric Chief Productivity Officer Philippe Cochet, 58, as a new member of the board of directors, as it attempts to diversify its leadership and improve governance. 

Philippe Cochet (Samsung C&T)

The French executive will serve as the non-executive director from March. He is the first foreign board member of the company.

The company said it will continue to bring in more global talents and female board members in the next year.

Wednesday’s shareholders’ meeting also confirmed Samsung C&T President Choi Chi-hun will chair the board which consists of nine members. Two other new members of the board include the firm’s President Koh Jung-seok, who heads Samsung C&T’s trading division and another of its presidents, Chung Kum-yong who leads the resort division since a reshuffle conducted last month.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

