Fila Korea to give W120m reward to Korean women’s curling team

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 28, 2018 - 14:16
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2018 - 17:16
South Korean sportswear brand Fila Korea will provide a 120 million won ($110,400) reward to the South Korean women’s curling team that won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, marking the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport.

South Korean women's curling team (Yonhap)

The company said Wednesday that the reward was intended to encourage the curling team and motivate them to achieve higher goals in the future.

The prize money will be given to the team’s members via the Korea Curling Federation and Gyeongbuk Curling Association by March. 

Fila Korea has been sponsoring Korean curling teams since 2012 when it signed a sponsorship deal with the Korea Curling Federation. The company has been providing uniforms and sporting equipment for curling players “in a spirit of entrepreneurship,” it added.

