Fila Korea to give W120m reward to Korean women’s curling team

|South Korean women's curling team (Yonhap)
The company said Wednesday that the reward was intended to encourage the curling team and motivate them to achieve higher goals in the future.
The prize money will be given to the team’s members via the Korea Curling Federation and Gyeongbuk Curling Association by March.
Fila Korea has been sponsoring Korean curling teams since 2012 when it signed a sponsorship deal with the Korea Curling Federation. The company has been providing uniforms and sporting equipment for curling players “in a spirit of entrepreneurship,” it added.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)