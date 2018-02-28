Go to Mobile Version

Moon commemorates 1960 student movement

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Feb 28, 2018 - 13:09
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2018 - 15:25
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday attended a ceremony commemorating a students’ democracy movement in Daegu.

President Moon Jae-in pays his respect at a memorial commemorating a 1960 pro-democracy movement in the southeastern city of Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

This is the first time a South Korean president has attended the ceremony held as an event organized by the government. The event marks the students’ demonstration that took place on Feb. 28, 1960 in Daegu in protest against the Syngman Rhee government‘s attempts to block students from attending the opposition presidential candidate’s rallies.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Moon said that the protest of 1960 laid the ground for later students’ movements and that it is also the root of the candlelight vigils that led to impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye last year.

