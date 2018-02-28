WJSN works on making ‘Dreams Come True’

The 13-member girl band dropped its fourth EP “Dream Your Dream” on Tuesday. A few hours before the release, the band held a media showcase at Gwangjin-gu in eastern Seoul.
|WJSN performs “Dreams Come True” at a media showcase Tuesday at Yes24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu of Seoul. (Yonhap)
With the title song “Dreams Come True,” the EP contains six songs in total --“Love O’clock,” “Renaissance,” “Starry Moment,” “Thawing” and a Chinese version of the title track.
“‘Dreams Come True’ talks about banishing fear and dreaming of a happy ending,” the band’s leader Exy said. “The lyrics are very optimistic, full of hope and power, such as ‘If it doesn’t work, make it work’ or ‘It will work out as you dream it.’”
The music video of the track has a heavy filter effect. WJSN emphasized that the idea of hope and future are often associated with the color blue.
The clip bears a striking resemblance to the hit Japanese animation film “Your Name.” The story of meeting someone on a train or a pedestrian overpass reminds many viewers of the film. Even the font for the title is the same.
For the new EP, the members took on a new concept.
They are presented as students at a wizard school who work on making dreams come true, separated into three sub-units by their grades. The first year students deliver dreams, the second years collect them and the third years make the dreams into reality.
At the showcase, WJSN donned school uniform-style costumes with colored sashes to differentiate the grades.
Exy, the leader and the rapper of the group, participated in writing the rap parts of all the tracks. Though she is experienced with lyric writing, it’s her first time to participate in every track of an album. She even wrote the song for “Thawing.”
“It sure is a dream come true. My dream was to make a song that could be included in WJSN’s album,” she said. “I have a new dream. I hope that past songs of WJSN can rank high on music charts, because of the new track’s popularity.”
The Korean-Chinese girl group, which has three Chinese members, is jointly managed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)