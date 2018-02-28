iKon makes surprise announcement for new song

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for iKon’s new song (YG Entertainment)

Fans of iKon are in for an unexpected treat, as the boy band on Tuesday announced an unscheduled release of a new song for Monday.A teaser image for the song, whose title and concept have not been revealed, was released on YG Entertainment’s official blog (www.yg-life.com) with an image of a red rubber band being pulled on both sides.The release will come just a little over a month after iKon released its second full-length studio album “Return” on Jan. 25. According to its agency YG Entertainment, it is a “special treat” for fans to thank them for their support for the group.The K-pop act had concentrated most of its promotional efforts in Japan, but vowed earlier this year that its focus in 2018 would be on Korea.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)