iKon makes surprise announcement for new song

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Feb 28, 2018 - 16:34
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2018 - 16:34
Fans of iKon are in for an unexpected treat, as the boy band on Tuesday announced an unscheduled release of a new song for Monday.

A teaser image for the song, whose title and concept have not been revealed, was released on YG Entertainment’s official blog (www.yg-life.com) with an image of a red rubber band being pulled on both sides.

A teaser image for iKon’s new song (YG Entertainment)


The release will come just a little over a month after iKon released its second full-length studio album “Return” on Jan. 25. According to its agency YG Entertainment, it is a “special treat” for fans to thank them for their support for the group.

The K-pop act had concentrated most of its promotional efforts in Japan, but vowed earlier this year that its focus in 2018 would be on Korea.


