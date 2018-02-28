Opposition leader calls on Moon to hold talks with party leaders over NK official's visit

NATIONAL

A co-leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party proposed Wednesday that President Moon Jae-in hold talks with the leaders of political parties over the results of a North Korean official's recent visit to Seoul.



Park Joo-sun made the call, citing the need to satisfy people's right to know what Seoul officials discussed during their talks with Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party who led Pyongyang's delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



During his three-day stay that ended Tuesday, Kim met senior Seoul officials, including National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, top presidential security advisor Chung Eui-yong and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.





Park Joo-sun (L), a co-leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 28, 2018. (Yonhap)

Following their talks, Seoul briefly explained that they had touched on the issues of denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula and that Pyongyang showed a willingness to talk with the United States. But it refused to divulge other details."Citizens are wondering about what situation South Korea is headed for following the PyeongChang Olympics," Park said during a meeting with party officials."I propose holding talks between (the president) and the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, as we have to satisfy people's right to know and make a wise decision on the national issue," he added.Park also pointed out that, at the proposed talks, political leaders can put their heads together to address a range of other security and foreign policy issues, including growing concerns here over Washington's protectionist trade measures."As people are wondering about such (foreign policy and trade issues), there is a need for President Moon to effectively seek cooperative politics (by holding a meeting with political leaders)," he said.(Yonhap)