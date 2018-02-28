US talks possible when NK shows will to denuclearize: envoy

Despite the retirement of Joseph Yun, US special representative for North Korea policy, there is no shift in the US’ North Korea policy that talks with Pyongyang are possible on the condition of denuclearization, Marc Knapper, charge d‘affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, told reporters.
|Marc Knapper (Yonhap)
“There have been some concerns raised in the Western press and the Korean press -- somehow the departure reflects a change in the US policy or somehow undermines US efforts in our own stated policy of the pressure campaign or our own close coordination with South Korea,” he said.
“Our policy remains the same,” he said.
His remark came after Yun, one of the most experienced US diplomats on North Korea, announced he would retire “for personal reasons” on Friday. The departure of Yun, who has led the US’ diplomatic efforts to engage in dialogue with North Korea, sparked concerns that Washington may be shifting away from dialogue to a tougher stance on Pyongyang.
Channels for possible preliminary talks between North Korea and the US to figure out “how to get to denuclearization” and “what the scope of our potential discussions are” are available, he said.
“There are channels available to do this and North Korea knows how to reach us if they want to and if they are serious about engaging with us on denuclearization,” he said.
But the US does not want to have talks that do not result in denuclearization, he said.
“We have seen enough times the North used dialogue with us and South Korea and others to continue to buy time to pursue nuclear and missile developments,” he said. “North Korea should show some willingness to talk about denuclearization if any talks between the US and North Korea can be possible.”
In a rare diplomatic breakthrough following a year of tensions heightened by the North’s nuclear and missile provocations, North Korea’s senior official said his country is willing to hold talks with the US during his visit to South Korea for the closing of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
US President Donald Trump also responded that the US was interested in talking, but “only under the right” conditions. “Otherwise, we’re not talking,” he said in a speech to American governors at the White House on Monday.
Both North Korea and the US are willing to talk to each other, but the two sides remain clearly far apart about conditions for such talks. The US wants North Korea to put “denuclearization” on the negotiating table, and North Korea remains clear that its nuclear weapons are not up for any negotiations.
President Moon Jae-in, who has been trying to broker talks between the two countries, said on Monday the US should lower the bar and the North should show willingness to denuclearize in order to open a dialogue “as soon as possible.”
Asked whether there is a possibility of South Korea and the US further delaying their joint military exercises, Knapper ruled out the possibility.
The annual drills, which are usually conducted in February and March, were postponed this year to ensure calm and safety on the peninsula during the Feb. 9-25 Olympics. North Korea condemns the exercises as war rehearsals.
“There is no possibility for a delay. We are working closely with the (South) Korean government,” he said. “We will need our alliance to take necessary measures through exercises.”
As for the US’ pressure on South Korea on the economic front and conflicts between the two countries over bilateral trade, Napper said that trade is separated from security.
The US is mulling imposing heavy tariffs on South Korean steel imports as part of its “America First” campaign pledge. It earlier announced plans to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 50 percent on large washing machines and solar cell imports from South Korea.
South Korea was the only US ally on the list, fueling speculations that it reflects the US’ unease over South Korea’s approach to dealing with North Korea.
“We are a strong enough alliance that we do not do that to our friends,” Knapper said. “If we have trade or other issues, we discuss them, but do not use economic tools and retaliation the way some other countries do.
“Whatever issues the US and Korea face in the trade sphere will be done in a way that is respectful and promotes our overall relationship.”
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com) and Joint Press Corps