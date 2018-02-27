Go to Mobile Version

3.1 Phillip Lim opens new stores in Seoul via Handsome

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:19
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2018 - 15:19
3US fashion brand 3.1 Phillip Lim will open new stores in Seoul via Handsome, the apparel unit of Hyundai Department Store, the company said Tuesday.

According to the company, 3.1 Phillip Lim’s men’s and women’s apparel, bags and accessories will be sold at new stores on the 2nd and 4th floor of Galleria Department Store’s luxury hall in Apgujeong, from March 1. 

Handsome will expand the distribution channels through Hyundai Department Store to establish more 3.1 Phillip Lim stores here.

The domestic copyright of 3.1 Phillip Lim also belongs to Handsome. The company said it would continue to bolster its fashion brand shop base through the deal by bringing in more global luxury brands to domestic market. Handsome now runs a total of 27 global fashion brands under its fashion brand shop.

3.1 Phillip Lim was launched by Chinese-American designer Phillip Lim in 2005, with its chic and ladylike designs generating loyal following.

The first brick-and-mortar 3.1 Phillip Lim store in Korea opened in Chungdam-dong in 2009.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

