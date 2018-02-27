Govt. announces tougher rules on sexual abuse in public sector

NATIONAL

Korea on Tuesday announced measures to toughen the punishment on sexual violence in the public sector amid the spread of the "Me Too" movement in the nation.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the government will push to revise the national public service law to have public servants dismissed when they receive a fine worth 3 million won ($2,800) or a heavier sentence for sexual crimes. They will be denied a chance to appeal their removal.





This file photo shows Gender Equality Minister Chung Hyun-back. (Yonhap)

The revision will also exclude workers with sexual abuse records from promotion to director-level posts.The government will also expand free legal support and psychological treatment programs for victims.Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Hyun-back expressed the government's commitment to root out sexual violence and provide better support for victims."The important task is to protect the courageous victims from secondary damage after their revelation," she said.Since a female prosecutor's revelation last month that she was assaulted by a senior prosecutor several years ago, the Me Too movement has rippled through the various sectors of the deeply male-dominated Korean society.President Moon Jae-in told aides Monday that he respects victims who spoke out and urged authorities to investigate the cases thoroughly.(Yonhap)