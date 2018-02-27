TV entertainer Jun Hyun-moo, model Han Hye-jin confirm relationship

ENTERTAINMENT

Jun Hyun-moo (left, SM C&C) and Han Hye-jin

TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and fashion model Han Hye-jin are dating, Jun’s agency said Tuesday.The agency’s confirmation came shortly after a local media outlet reported that the two stars are in a romantic relationship. The report claimed that the couple often go on late-night dates, despite their busy schedules. Photos from the scenes were revealed with the report.A few hours later, Jun’s management agency SM Culture & Contents put out a statement: “Jun confirmed that they are getting to know more about each other with good feelings.”Jun, 41, and Han, 35, gained popularity by showing off their good chemistry on MBC’s reality TV show “I Live Alone.” They also co-hosted the pilot episode of the SBS show “Romance Package.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)