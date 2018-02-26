Samsung, Vodafone announce IoT strategic partnership

BUSINESS

SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit from Samsung (Samsung)

Samsung Electronics and Vodafone Group on Monday announced a strategic partnership in certain European markets to create a range of Internet of Things-based smart home products and services.The suite of products and services will bring together Samsung’s SmartThings open platform and the V by Vodafone consumer IoT system.By connecting devices to the phone, including security cameras and smoke detectors, users of the V-Home by Vodafone system will be able to control them and receive automatic alerts in the case of a home intrusion, according to Vodafone.The suite will be launched with the Samsung SmartThings Wi-Fi hub in Spain and Germany in the second quarter of 2018. The partnership marks the exclusive European debut of Samsung’s Smart Home controller. The services will be expanded to other markets throughout the year, according to Vodafone.“By bringing together V-Home by Vodafone, the SmartThings open platform and our SmartThings app we are offering customers a simple-to-operate management system for a growing range of smart home products that will enrich their lives,” said DJ Koh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ IT and mobile division.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)