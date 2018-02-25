[PyeongChang 2018] K-pop artists CL, EXO entertain athletes, spectators at closing ceremony

SPORTS

South Korean K-pop artists CL and EXO took the stage at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Sunday, sending compliments to athletes for their hard work and victories.



The 23rd Winter Olympic Games ended its 17-day run in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul. At the closing ceremony, hip-hop songstress CL took the stage to present the future vision of the country through K-pop under theme of "Song of Passion."







Following a segment that honored and recognized volunteers at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, CL, formerly a member of girl group 2NE1, entered the stage at Olympic Stadium, singing her hit song "The Baddest Female," with fireworks. She later sang 2NE1's song, "I am the Best," which emphasized that everyone at the Olympics is a winner.CL's performance lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was enough to draw cheers at the open-air arena.The K-pop artist's performance at the closing ceremony was followed by the Olympic flag handover ceremony, which PyeongChang Mayor Sim Jae-guk returned the Olympic flag to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who later gave the flag to Chen Jining, the mayor of the 2022 Winter Olympics host city, Beijing.After Bach's speech, eight-member boy band EXO took the stage.Under theme of "the Future Depends on Imagination," its program began with the beat of a traditional gong and an electronic drum, and Kai, a member of the group, started his solo performance on a backdrop of drawings by artist Seonglip, mixing music and visual art in fashion.The rest of EXO members then appeared on four-wheelers and sang their hit single "Growl" with some 40 dancers, heating the atmosphere of the closing ceremony.They then sang their another hit song "Power," to deliver excitement to fans and athletes around the world.(Yonhap)