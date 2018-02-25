Chief delegate says NK willing to hold talks with US

NATIONAL

North Korea has “ample intentions” to hold talks with the US, a senior North Korean official leading the North Korean delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics told President Moon Jae-in, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday.



Moon had held an hourlong meeting with Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, in PyeongChang ahead of the closing ceremony of the Olympics, according to the presidential office.



“President Moon pointed out that US-North Korea dialogue must be held at an early date even for an improvement in the South-North Korea relationship and the fundamental resolution of Korean Peninsula issues,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said of the meeting.





President Moon Jae-in (second from right), next to US President Donald Trump`s daughter Ivanka Trump (center), shakes hands with North Korean chief delegate Kim Yong-chol (back) during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon province, Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)