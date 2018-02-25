[PyeongChang 2018] Norway's Marit Bjoergen wins final gold of PyeongChang 2018 in cross-country skiing

SPORTS

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen won the final gold medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Sunday.



Bjoergen won the ladies' 30-kilometer mass start classic at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang in one hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds. It was the last event at PyeongChang 2018, which will draw to a conclusion with a closing ceremony later Sunday.





Bjoergen of Norway celebrates winning the Women`s Cross Country 30 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

The 37-year-old became the only athlete to win five medals in PyeongChang. She had earlier won gold in the 4x5km relay, silver 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon, and bronze medals in team sprint free and 10km free.She now has a record 15 medals in the Winter Olympics overall.Krista Parmakoski of Finland won the silver with 1:24:07.1, followed by Stina Nilsson of Sweden at 1:24.16.5.Charlotte Kalla, also of Sweden, failed to join Bjoergen in the five-medal club, as she settled for fifth in the mass start. (Yonhap)