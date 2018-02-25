H.O.T. relives heyday through MBC’s ‘Infinite Challenge’

ENTERTAINMENT

H.O.T. performs at the Olympic Hall in Seoul (MBC)

Legendary K-pop act H.O.T. presented fans with the best present they had been waiting for: Reuniting after 17 years through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge.”Saturday’s episode of MBC’s variety program featured the five-piece band throwing a concert attended by about 2,500 fans at the Olympic Hall in Seoul as a part of the program’s special edition “ToToGa 3: Return of the Kings,” which chronicled the group’s process for its reunion. The actual concert was recorded earlier on Feb. 15.The over two hours of running time saw the band traveling back in time by dancing to its old hits such as “Warrior’s Descent,” “I Yah!” “Candy” and “We Are the Future.”“Infinite Challenge” cast members also performed onstage a cover of “We Are the Future.”At the end of the concert, Lee Jae won said to fans, “I’m sorry for coming so late. Let’s keep this memory until we meet each other again.”Jang Woo-hyuk also created excitement among fans by saying, “I’ll seriously consider revamping H.O.T. activities.”The megahit band debuted in 1996 and quickly rose to stardom, attracting fans of all ages before it disbanded in 2001.