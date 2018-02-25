[Photo News] K-pop infuses harmony into traditional music on gala exhibition

SPORTS





Korean skaters including Min Yu-ra, Alexandre Gamelin, Cha Jun-hwan, Choi Da-bin, Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kam participated in the gala show’s opening performances and Intermissions, while Japan’s “Figure Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno were also included in the lineup.





Yuzuru Hanyu



Perfoming without the weight of competition pressure, Min and Gamelin kicked off the show by skating to K-pop song "Lollipop." At the end of the performance, the two threw candies and lollipops to the audience. Hours head of the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics, a figure skating exhibition gala was held at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Sunday, featuring Korean traditional music and K-pop tunes.

Min Yu-ra and Alexandre Gamelin

Kim Kyu-eun and Alex Kam

Cha Jun-hwan

Choi Da-bin

Kim Ju-sik and Ryom Tae-ok

Other K-pop songs, Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” and 2NE1’s “I am the Best,” were performed to by the pair Kim and Kam during the show.Cha, who earned his best score at PyeongChang, skated to Galantis’ “Peanut Butter Jelly.”Dressed in a Hanbok-like purple costume, Choi performed to Korean traditional song “Jeongseon Arirang Rapsody.”North Korean pair Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik wowed the audience by showing off lift and throw moves to the song “Nice to Meet You.”