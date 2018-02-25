Canada eases quarantine standards for S. Korean pears

BUSINESS

Korean pears are round and often bigger than apples (Yonhap)

Canada has eased quarantine standards for pear imports from South Korea, a move that is expected to make it possible for the fruit to expand its presence in the North American market, Seoul's agriculture ministry said Sunday.Pear orchards located within 200 meters of peach trees have not been allowed to ship their products to Canada, but the two sides have agreed to remove the quarantine standards after 10 months of negotiations, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.It said that Seoul assured Ottawa that it can handle pest control concerns raised and that the rule of not having other plants nearby is excessive.The ministry said as more farms will be allowed to register with the Canadian quarantine system for exports under the revised rules, exports of the fruit could increase going forward.Last year, South Korea shipped 345 tons of pears, worth $1 million, to Canada, which is the fifth largest market, according to the ministry. The US is the top destination, accounting for about 40 percent of Korea's pear exports. (Yonhap)