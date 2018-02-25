BMW’s new X4 gets muscular, sportier look

The event took place in Germany last week, before its world premiere at next month’s 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Adjustments have been made to the car body to create a more dynamic look.
The length, width and wheel base of the SAC has been extended by 8.1 centimeters, 3.7 cm and 5.4 cm, respectively, to 4.75 meters, 1.92 m and 2.86 m, according to the company. Its height has been shortened by 3 millimeters to 1.62 m.
The front of the new vehicle features a “muscular” 3-D kidney grille. It also features twin light-emitting diode headlights along with horizontal fog lamps that have reinterpreted the signature look of BMW X models.
|BMW’s second-generation new X4 sports activity coupe (BMW Korea)
The lowered center of gravity of the new SAC compared to the X3 midsize SUV offers heightened agility and driving comfort, the company said.
The X4 will come in seven models -- three gasoline-powered and four diesel-powered.
The M performance model, the new X4 M40d, has a maximum 326 horsepower and 69.4 kilogram-meter torque with a 4.9 second zero-back.
About 200,000 units of the new X4 have been sold worldwide so far since its 2014 launch, the company said.
A total of 2,713 units of the X4 were sold here from 2016 to 2017, BMW Korea said.
The new model will be released here in October.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)