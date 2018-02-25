[Breaking] N. Korean delegates arrive in S. Korea for Olympic closing ceremony

NATIONAL

Led by Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, North Korea’s high-level delegates arrived at South Korea on Sunday to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Kim, who also served as the head of the ruling party’s United Front Department, and his support staff crossed the border via a land route at around 9:50 a.m, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry.



Accompanying Kim was Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification, and six other support staff. They are expected to meet President Moon Jae-in before returning home on Tuesday.









Kim Yong-chol arrives in South Korea for the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. (Yonhap)