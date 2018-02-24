[Photo News] Ivanka's four-day trip for PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony

NATIONAL

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and a senior adviser to the White House arrived in South Korea on Friday, for a four-day visit to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Here are some of the photos showing Ivanka's first two days here.



Trump arrived at around 4 p.m. here on Friday, and participated in a dinner meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Sangchunjae, traditional Korean house inside the presidential office.



The Blue House prepared a kosher, vegetarian menu for the first daughter who is Jewish and abides by a disciplined diet, according to the presidential office.