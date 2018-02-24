[Photo News] Ivanka's four-day trip for PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and a senior adviser to the White House arrived in South Korea on Friday, for a four-day visit to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Here are some of the photos showing Ivanka's first two days here.
Trump arrived at around 4 p.m. here on Friday, and participated in a dinner meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Sangchunjae, traditional Korean house inside the presidential office.
The Blue House prepared a kosher, vegetarian menu for the first daughter who is Jewish and abides by a disciplined diet, according to the presidential office.
On Sunday, Trump watched a snowboarding competition with South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook, at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in the northeastern city of PyeongChang where this year's Winter Games is taking place.
They were accompanied by Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Ryu Seung-min, a South Korean member of the Internationl Olympic Committee.
All photos by Yonhap
(herim@heraldcorp.com)