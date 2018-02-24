[PyeongChang 2018] South Korean women fail to advance to alpine snowboarding finals

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- Two South Korean alpine snowboarders failed to advance to the women's parallel giant slalom finals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Saturday.



Jeong Hae-rim and Shin Da-hae both failed to reach the elimination round open to the top 16 contestants. Jeong finished 20th with a combined time of 1 minute, 34.11 seconds after two runs, while Shin ended up 25th among 29 competitors with 1:36.04.





Jung Hae-rim (Yonhap)

In the qualification round, competitors each take two runs -- one on the red course and one on the blue course. The two times are added together and the top 16 snowboarders go on to the head-to-head elimination round.Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who collected a surprising gold in the alpine skiing super giant slalom (super-G) event at this Olympics, was the top qualifier with 1:28.90, followed by Alena Zavarzina, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, with 1:30.16.The knockout rounds will be held later Saturday. Two snowboarders at a time will race side-by-side down parallel courses, with the fastest rider ultimately advancing onward. (Yonhap)