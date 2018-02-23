[Photo News] Korean figure skaters Choi Da-bin, Kim Ha-nul at PyeongChang

Choi received 131.49 points in the ladies’ figure skating free program. She became the first Korean to finish inside top-10 with overall 199.26 points since the two-time medalist Kim Yu-na.
|Choi Da-bin
The 18-year-old confidently skated to the original soundtrack from “Doctor Zhivago.” Despite a minor mistake with the second triple jump during her triple lutz-triple toeloop combination, the Korean figure skater kept her calm until the end to break her overall personal high.
|Kim Ha-nul bursts in tears after the performance
The youngest Korean figure skate Kim Ha-nul also scored her personal high at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The 16-year-old got 121.38 points from free program to make it 175.71 points overall. She successfully finished the event at 13th without a noticeable mistake. Kim pulled off a remarkable performance in spite of being only 149 centimeters tall.
|Alina Zagitova snatches Olympic gold beating the fellow Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva. They tied in the short program, but Zagitova edged Medvedeva during free skating Friday
|Evgenia Medvedeva earned 156.65 points during the free program 1.31 points behind Zagitova.
|Alina Zagitova won the gold, Medvedeva got silver and bronze went to Kaetlyn Osmond Friday
Written by Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@herladcorp.com)