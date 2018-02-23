[Photo News] Korean figure skaters Choi Da-bin, Kim Ha-nul at PyeongChang

SPORTS

Choi Da-bin

Kim Ha-nul bursts in tears after the performance

Alina Zagitova snatches Olympic gold beating the fellow Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva. They tied in the short program, but Zagitova edged Medvedeva during free skating Friday

Evgenia Medvedeva earned 156.65 points during the free program 1.31 points behind Zagitova.

Alina Zagitova won the gold, Medvedeva got silver and bronze went to Kaetlyn Osmond Friday

Choi Da-bin finished 7th at women’s singles figure skating Friday at her first-ever appearance in the Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena.Choi received 131.49 points in the ladies’ figure skating free program. She became the first Korean to finish inside top-10 with overall 199.26 points since the two-time medalist Kim Yu-na.The 18-year-old confidently skated to the original soundtrack from “Doctor Zhivago.” Despite a minor mistake with the second triple jump during her triple lutz-triple toeloop combination, the Korean figure skater kept her calm until the end to break her overall personal high.The youngest Korean figure skate Kim Ha-nul also scored her personal high at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The 16-year-old got 121.38 points from free program to make it 175.71 points overall. She successfully finished the event at 13th without a noticeable mistake. Kim pulled off a remarkable performance in spite of being only 149 centimeters tall.Photos by YonhapWritten by Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@herladcorp.com)