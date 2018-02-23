[PyeongChang 2018] Koreas to hold talks next week on NK's participation in Paralympics

The two sides will meet Tuesday at the northern side of the inter-Korean border to discuss details of the North's participation in the March 9-18 games, according to South Korea's unification ministry.
At last month's inter-Korean talks, the North agreed to send a 150-member delegation to the Paralympics.
|(Yonhap)
Seoul will send a three-member delegation led by Lee Joo-tae, a director-general in charge of inter-Korean exchanges at the ministry, to the upcoming talks, it added.
The two Koreas have engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a willingness to send a delegation to the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in his New Year's message.
The North has dispatched nearly 500 people, including athletes, musicians and cheerleaders to the Olympics.
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told lawmakers Thursday that former North Korean table tennis player Ri Pun-hui, a ranking official at the North's governing body for the Paralympics, could come to the South.
South Korean table tennis player Hyun Jung-hwa played doubles matches with Ri against China when the two Koreas fielded joint teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships.(Yonhap)