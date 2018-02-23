[PyeongChang 2018] Costume director reveals details about closing ceremony at PyeongChang

SPORTS

Artists in costumes of the ancient Goguryeo Kingdom designed by Jain Song perform during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo: PyeongChang Organizing Committee

Jain Song felt a strong sense of pride after showcasing her clothing line that dancers wore at the forefront of the Feb. 9 opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, attended by an audience of more than 30,000. But what the South Korean designer has prepared for the Olympics is not over yet.More of her works will be shown at the closing ceremony slated for Sunday, the Seoul-based women’s apparel designer said in an interview with The Korea Herald.Song, 45, has been in the limelight recently as a costume director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Games in PyeongChang.Inspired by the Goguryeo Kingdom, Song designed costumes for artists dancing alongside the human-faced bird Inmyeonjo, based on the kingdom’s mythology under the theme of “The Land of Peace” during the opening ceremony.Among Song’s works that graced PyeongChang Olympic Stadium were the costumes of dokkaebi, mythical Korean goblin-like creatures, who performed B-Boy dancing with flames and elicited cheers from the excited audience as part of the two-hour show.“The new theme for the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Games is the Next Wave, suggesting the spirit of challenge to overcome traditional obstacles and move forward,” Song said.“With the theme, I’ve designed costumes that would help dancers effectively display their dancing moves at the closing ceremony,” Song said. “The costumes will also feature a beautiful line of clothing that is both modern and has a bit of Korea in harmony.”Song tried to keep details under wraps about the upcoming closing ceremony but did not hesitate to thanks the crowd for appreciating the minuteslong performance on Feb. 9 where her clothing was showcased.“I’m really surprised about this unexpected reaction for the show, which became one of the most talked about moments, thanks to Inmyeonjo,” Song said. “As a designer, I am grateful for having this unique opportunity to take part in this global festival and send messages to the world.”By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)