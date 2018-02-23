[PyeongChang 2018] Coca-Cola pays tribute to Korean female Olympians

Now working with Korean artist Kim Hyun-jung, the company has launched an ad campaign of Olympics-inspired art depicting female Korean athletes in traditional hanbok dresses.
|(Coca-Cola Facebook)
As a tribute to the Olympians, the paintings showcase curling, speedskating and bobsled. Fans can take part in Coca-Cola’s Coke PLAY event, which is an opportunity to provide support for Korean athletes and win Coca-Cola’s limited edition set of pins.
|(Coca-Cola Facebook)
According to Forbes, Kim is well known for specializing in Oriental painting that essentially challenges “conservatism by revealing the female body silhouetted beneath the hanbok.”
The promising 30-year-old artist has held numerous exhibitions across Seoul as well as in New York, Singapore, Berlin and Hong Kong. Her most recent solo exhibition, “Playing Coy” was held last year at the Jaguar Land Rover Studio in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul.
|(Coca-Cola Facebook)
The Olympics end Sunday, followed by the Paralympics that run March 9-18.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)