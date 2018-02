[PyeongChang 2018] Coca-Cola pays tribute to Korean female Olympians

SPORTS

(Coca-Cola Facebook)

(Coca-Cola Facebook)

(Coca-Cola Facebook)

As a multinational beverage corporation, Coca-Cola has gone beyond expectations once again. For years, the company has collaborated with a variety of designers to generate creative, fun products.Now working with Korean artist Kim Hyun-jung, the company has launched an ad campaign of Olympics-inspired art depicting female Korean athletes in traditional hanbok dresses.As a tribute to the Olympians, the paintings showcase curling, speedskating and bobsled. Fans can take part in Coca-Cola’s Coke PLAY event, which is an opportunity to provide support for Korean athletes and win Coca-Cola’s limited edition set of pins.According to Forbes, Kim is well known for specializing in Oriental painting that essentially challenges “conservatism by revealing the female body silhouetted beneath the hanbok.”The promising 30-year-old artist has held numerous exhibitions across Seoul as well as in New York, Singapore, Berlin and Hong Kong. Her most recent solo exhibition, “Playing Coy” was held last year at the Jaguar Land Rover Studio in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul.The Olympics end Sunday, followed by the Paralympics that run March 9-18.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com