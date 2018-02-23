Rapper under fire for sexually harassing underage fan

ENTERTAINMENT

Don Malik (Daze Alive Music)

Rapper Don Malik has admitted to sexually harassing a high school student.On Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Moon In-sub, was accused of sexually assaulting a high school student fan. The victim said through social media that the rapper demanded sexual acts against her will.Later in the day, the rapper’s management agency, Daze Alive Music, admitted to the accusation and announced that Don Malik would immediately be expelled from the label.Don Malik issued an apology through social media channels Thursday. The statement read, “I harassed the victim, taking advantage of the power relationship between a fan and an artist.”After the apology, another victim stepped forward to say she was sexually harassed by the rapper as well. The label confirmed the second accusation as well, adding that it apologizes to the victims and would stand by them.The news come as a shock to the public and fans of the rapper, as Don Malik had been calling himself a “Feminist Rapper.” Daze Alive Music has actively participated in promoting gender equality, openly discussing the issues through music and supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender festivals.As of press time, it was unclear if the victim intended to go to police, and no police comment had been issued.(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)