Fostering coffee at Conflict Store

In many ways, the word “conflict” is at odds with the actual concept of barista Park Jin-hoon’s new spot.



“I do not want competition between roasters, I want to promote communication,” said Conflict Store owner Park, 33, who wants his cafe to be a level field by spotlighting multiple roasters instead of one in his space.





Conflict Store owner-barista Park Jin-hoon alternates between grinding machines and the hand grinder pictured here. (Photo credit: Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Conflict Store’s “Citrico” pairs amaretto syrup with a double shot of espresso and microfoam for a brew that tastes like biscotti in a cup, with beautiful notes of bitter almond, toast, vanilla and dark chocolate all rolled into one. (Photo credit: Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Conflict Store -- a multiroaster shop that offers beans from six roasters -- opened in Sinsa-dong this January. (Photo credit: Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)